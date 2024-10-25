The Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a grant of £2,467 to the Manx Wildlife Trust to support a community revitalisation project of Garey Yn Ellan Ain, a garden space in the centre of St John’s that has been open to the community since 2018.
Originally designed as a temporary feature on site of the old Farmer’s Arms pub, the garden now forms an important community-led project aimed at restoring local biodiversity and encouraging wildlife.
A group of local residents, working in collaboration with Manx Wildlife Trust, the Isle of Man Prison and Probation Community Service is spearheading efforts to bring the garden back to life and enhance its appeal to both wildlife and visitors.
The funding from Manx Lottery Trust will support several key activities, including replanting wildflower beds using an experimental mix developed by MWT, as well as replacing signage and the animal silhouettes that represent various species found across the island.
Hannah Phillips, community ranger, from Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘This grant is vital to helping us restore the wildflower beds and improve the overall garden environment at Garey Yn Ellan Ain.
‘It’s a wonderful space that has brought together people of all ages, and we are excited to continue developing it as a hub for both wildlife and the local community.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of the Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We are pleased to help Manx Wildlife Trust continue its work at Garey Yn Ellan Ain.
‘This is a fantastic community project that encourages local involvement while also supporting the island’s biodiversity, something that is key to our status as a UNESCO Biosphere.’
The grant was awarded through the Manx Lottery Trust’s smaller grants programme, which offers straightforward applications for grants ranging from £300 to £2,500, aimed at supporting community initiatives like MWT’s across the Isle of Man.