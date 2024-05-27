Mark Cavendish is expected to ride in the Tour of Switzerland which gets underway at the end of next week.
Having recently won a stage at the Tour of Hungary, the Manx Missile is building some form ahead of this year’s Tour de France where he is hoping to break the record for stage wins.
Cav is currently on 34 stage wins at Le Tour which is the joint record alongside the legendary Eddy Merckx.
After crashing out of the 2023 grand tour, the Manxman opted to delay his retirement by a year in order to make yet more cycling history as he brings the curtain down on his glittering career.
Ahead of the Tour de France grand depart in Florence, Italy at the end of June, Cav is using the Tour of Switzerland as his last warm-up event.
The Swiss race gets underway on Sunday, June 9 and continues until the following Sunday.