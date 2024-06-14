World-renowned Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish is to receive a knighthood as part of King Charles’s upcoming Birthday Honours list.
The prestigious accolade comes only weeks after the 39-year-old achieved his 164th career victory, making him the most successful men’s sprint cyclist of all time.
Cavendish is the first person from the Isle of Man to be knighted since the comedian Sir Norman Wisdom 24 years ago.
Talking about the accolade, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan commented: ‘Sir Mark is a phenomenal athlete, role model and ambassador for both his sport and the Isle of Man.
‘He has performed at the highest level for more than a decade and his achievements are truly an inspiration for us all.
‘As a nation, the Isle of Man prides itself on its cycling prowess and works hard to create an environment that nurtures talent, allowing our young people to flourish.
‘It is extremely satisfying to see Sir Mark come through our junior cycling ranks and succeed at the very highest level.’
Cavendish is currently competing in Switzerland, as he targets the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France this summer.
He equalled Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record after battling back from injury and illness to compete in 2021, before narrowly missing out on surpassing it in 2023 and suffering a broken collarbone that forced him out of the remainder of the event.
Dot Tilbury, 74, was Sir Mark’s first-ever coach while leading cycling races for children at the National Sports Centre, a role she has held for more than 30 years.
She said: ‘When I was coaching Mark as a boy, I had no doubt that he would go on to achieve amazing things.
‘Everyone in the Isle of Man, from young children to grannies, is so very proud of what he’s achieved. He has inspired many children to think that you don’t have to come from a big city to go after what you want in life.’
Mark Cavendish is not the only Manxman to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list; Captain Stephen Carter and TT rider Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle have also received honours.
Captain Carter - who has been awarded with an MBE for his ‘outstanding services to maritime safety and his community’ - was appointed as the island’s Marine Pilot in 1994, a role which saw him oversee 4,500 vessel movements in 29 years of service, until his recent retirement in 2023.
For most of that time, Captain Carter was the sole Isle of Man pilot, always being on call whenever a visiting ship was due and therefore helping to maintain a ‘vital lifeline’ to the island.
In addition to his maritime services, Captain Carter has been an active volunteer within his community. He was a board member of Lonan Parish Commissioners for more than 10 years, twice serving as Chairman, as well as being a trustee of Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust.
He also currently serves as the Captain of the Parish of Lonan, a position he has held since 2019.
Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle has also received a BEM for his continued association with the TT and ‘outstanding contribution to road racing’.
Milky is only the third Manx rider to win a solo TT race in the history of the event after triumphing in the Lightweight Race in 2002.
He was also winner of the 1994 SuperSport Manx Championship, winner of the 1996 250cc Manx Championship, and second in the 1998 Manx Grand Prix Lightweight Race.
Since 2006, in his official role of TT riders liaison officer, he has coached and mentored hundreds of new and upcoming riders.