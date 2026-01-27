A 31-year-old who head-butted a patient at Manannan Court has been put on probation for a year.
Christopher David Lunt has also been ordered to pay his victim £150 compensation for the assault.
The two men were in the activities room and Lunt was said to be standing over the victim, shouting in his face.
He was then said to have pulled his head back, and pushed it forward in a butting motion, which prompted staff to intervene.
The injury caused was described as low-level, being light reddening and bruising.
During a police interview, Lunt, of no fixed address, but previously residing in Ballasalla, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea to the common assault charge.
Mr Taubitz said that the defendant had been in poor mental health at the time, and on the day of the offence was suffering auditory hallucinations.
The advocate said that Lunt had thought that the victim had been shouting his name, and wanted to apologise to all involved.
Mr Taubitz said there had been no premeditation and the act had been an impulsive one, while his client was suffering from mental health issues.
The advocate went on to say that Lunt had often had to sofa surf over the years, and had been trying to deal with alcohol issues, but had engaged with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Magistrates chair David Christian told the defendant: ‘This was clearly not premeditated, but on the other hand, the victim should feel safe in a medical environment.’
Lunt will pay the compensation at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.