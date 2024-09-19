Marown Parish Commissioners is urging residents to cut their hedges after a number of safety concerns were raised.
The local authority plan to ask residents to trim their greenery, particularly those near roadsides, to improve safety for pedestrians.
Commissioner John Lovelady, who brought up the issue, presented draft letters to be sent to residents at a recent Marown Commissioners meeting held in Crosby.
Several concerns were discussed by board members, including the safety of pedestrians, especially children, on pavements, and dog waste bins being obscured by overgrown bushes.
Mr Lovelady emphasised the importance of maintaining a tidy parish.
‘The appearance of the village and the parish we all live in is vitally important’ he said.
‘It needs to look smart, tidy and welcoming to visitors.
‘One of the main roads, the A1, that runs through the parish has a lot of traffic, and even though there’s speed restrictions on the road people don’t stick to them.
‘Therefore we have to make sure the pavements are safe for minors and elderly people to walk on.’