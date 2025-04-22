A 50-year-old man who had two guns in his car has been sentenced to 150 hours’ community service.
The offences were committed between August 4 and August 7, at the Department of Infrastructure, on Old Church Road in Crosby, where the defendant worked.
He said he had been sleeping in his car and had used the weapons for shooting vermin in the north of the island.
As he lived in the south of the island, and worked in the middle, he said that he had kept them in his boot for convenience.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client was self-employed, so had the flexibility to fit in community service, and was more than willing to undertake it.
Ms Myerscough asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which had suggested community service as the most appropriate sentence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she accepted that the offences had been a foolish mistake, rather than a flagrant breach of his firearms certificate.
The Deputy High Bailiff said that, although the boot was locked, there was always the risk someone could have broken into the vehicle and come into possession of the guns and ammunition.
Ms Braidwood referred to references supplied, which she said reported that Humphrey was conscientious, hardworking and kind.
The defendant, who lives at Bretney Road in Jurby, was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £300, which he agreed to pay at a rate of £100 per month.