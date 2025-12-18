The people of Marown came together on a wet and windy Thursday evening to spread festive cheer at the parish’s much-loved annual carol singalong.
Traditionally held around the Ballagarey Christmas Tree in Glen Vine, this year’s event was relocated outside the Crosby Co-Op, ensuring the community could still celebrate together despite the change of venue.
The gathering faced uncertainty when Crosby Silver Band, the long-standing musical heart of the event, announced they would be unable to provide the music.
Many locals feared a December without community carol singing, with some joking that Christmas itself might have quietly been cancelled.
In a festive twist, local residents stepped in to save the occasion.
With the heroic efforts of Manx Concert Brass and the Manx Youth Band, the parish’s cherished celebration went ahead, bringing much-needed joy to the community.
Despite wet and blustery conditions, families, friends, and neighbours turned out in good spirits.
Donations were made, voices joined together in harmony, and carol singers enjoyed a full programme of classic favourites, from traditional hymns to festive singalongs.
The lively atmosphere showcased the strong sense of community that has made Marown’s Christmas singalong such a treasured tradition.
After the event, Terry Miles, Chairman of Marown Parish Commissioners, thanked the community for braving the terrible weather, and extended special thanks to Manx Concert Brass and the Manx Youth Band for their efforts in keeping the annual fixture alive.
He said: ‘The band helped us out at the very last minute, so a big thank you to them.’
Adding to the festive cheer, the Costa store stayed open later than usual, offering residents complimentary mince pies and a range of warming festive drinks.
With music, laughter, and the taste of seasonal treats, Marown’s community proved that their Christmas spirit cannot be dampened, whatever the weather.