A long-serving Marown scout leader has been recognised for more than four decades of voluntary service to the Scouting movement on the Isle of Man.
Government House has this evening announced that Mr Bernard Moore has been awarded a Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation for his exceptional contribution to Scouting and his lasting impact on generations of young people as a leader with 1st Marown Scouts.
Mr Moore, who has devoted over 40 years to the same local Scout Group, has been described as a skilled, resourceful and engaging leader.
Week in, week out, he has inspired hundreds of boys and girls to gain confidence, develop practical skills and embrace the values at the heart of Scouting.
Through his leadership, the 1st Marown Scout Group has remained a thriving and welcoming community, now boasting over 40 young people across all age groups.
His steadfast commitment has helped to shape the lives of countless young people in the parish and beyond.
The commendation, which will be formally presented by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor at a future date, recognises not only Mr Moore’s long-standing voluntary service, but also the care and energy he has given to the wider community through his work with Scouts.