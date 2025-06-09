Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, Sir John Lorimer, and Lady Lorimer welcomed special guests to the annual TT reception at Government House on Thursday, June 5.

Held each year during race week, the event celebrates the dedication of TT supporters, marshals, and officials who help make the world-famous road races possible.

This year’s reception took place on a rest day, with no racing on the TT course ahead of the evening gathering.

That’s in contrast to last year (2024), when guests had to dash from the Grandstand the moment roads reopened, this year offered a more relaxed lead-up, allowing attendees to enjoy the full occasion and prepare in advance.

Inside Government House in Onchan, several of the TT trophies won earlier in the week were on display, offering guests a chance to see the silverware up close.

The guest list featured a wide range of locals and visitors, many of whom have been involved in the races for decades.

A number of the island’s politicians were in attendance, as well as just a handful of the dedicates marshals from around the TT course, some of which have been involved with the voluntary organisation for years.

Sir John and Lady Lorimer warmly greeted attendees, who enjoyed light refreshments and drinks before stepping out into the gardens to watch a thrilling Red Arrows display over Douglas Bay.

The couple also continue to contribute hands-on to the event, once again volunteering as marshals on the TT course during the 2025 festival.

While this year’s TT faced its fair share of weather challenges, forcing organisers into difficult and at times unpopular decisions, the reception was a welcome opportunity for the TT community to come together in good spirits.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer addresses the crowd at the TT Reception held at Government House
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer with Tricia and Derry Kissack BEM
Those in attendance could admire some of this year's TT trophies
Some much-needed down time for deputy clerk of the course John Barton
The crowds spilled outside at Government House to watch the Red Arrow perform a spectacular air display above Douglas Bay
Marshals had a challenging year this TT, therefore it was good to see them recognised at Government House
Crowds watch the Red Arrows from Government House
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson had a tough job this year, pictured here with former TT winner Steve Plater
Isle of Man Examiner's very own John Watterson is greeted by Sir John Lorimer
