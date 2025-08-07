Rafaela’s career began in hospitality as a waitress, but she was curious about what kept everything running smoothly behind the scenes. That led her into housekeeping. She quickly discovered a love for the attention to detail and problem-solving it demanded. ‘I loved that there was always something to improve,’ she says. As she moved into leadership, she became more aware of how much waste and energy hotels can generate, and how much could be avoided with smarter choices.