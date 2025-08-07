When you think about sustainability, hotels might not be the first thing that springs to mind. But Rafaela Correia is changing that. She’s the Housekeeping Manager at the Comis Hotel and Golf Resort, and a proud 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 winner in the Sustainability category, supported by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign by Isle of Man Today’s sister brand Gef.im which recognises young people making a positive impact in their fields. And for Rafaela, her mission is simple - make every small change count and show that even behind-the-scenes roles can lead the way in protecting the planet.
Rafaela’s career began in hospitality as a waitress, but she was curious about what kept everything running smoothly behind the scenes. That led her into housekeeping. She quickly discovered a love for the attention to detail and problem-solving it demanded. ‘I loved that there was always something to improve,’ she says. As she moved into leadership, she became more aware of how much waste and energy hotels can generate, and how much could be avoided with smarter choices.
Her approach to sustainability is hands-on and practical. Under her leadership, the Comis has introduced changes such as replacing plastic bottles with glass, switching to refillable dispensers for toiletries, using eco-friendly cleaning products and launching both recycling and composting systems.
‘It might seem small, but it all adds up,’ she says. ‘We are cutting waste, reducing landfill and supporting local suppliers to lower our carbon footprint. We want to create a culture where everyone feels part of the solution.’
In 2024, her efforts earned the Comis the IoD Directors of the Year Sustainability Award, but for Rafaela, it is about the long-term impact, not the accolades. Looking ahead, Rafaela hopes to keep improving sustainability at the Comis, mentor others entering the industry, and push for broader change across the island.
‘Sustainability should be normal, not a trend,’ she says. ‘And I hope more businesses come together to support local causes and each other.’