A launderette could be opened in Peel under new proposals.
James Turpin has submitted a change of use planning application to turn a hairdresser/nail salon in Michael Street into a self-service launderette which will be called Peel’s Laundry Lounge.
The planning statement says: ‘The aim is to create a bright, contemporary, and environmentally efficient facility that provides a useful service to the local community while maintaining the existing commercial character of the area.’
The proposed launderette would have four washing machines and four dryers. Customer payment options will include both card and coin operation.
The applicant says a modern online management system will allow customers to check real-time machine availability, reserve washers or dryers, and make payments directly via a mobile app or website.
There will not be any major internal alterations while the external façade will be refreshed with new paintwork and light upgrades.
The proposed launderette will operate between 7am and 10pm with the applicant pointing out the current use as a hairdresser and nail salon already involves evening operations.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposed hours are fully in keeping with the established commercial activity of the area, and the change of use will have no adverse impact on the amenity of local residents or neighbouring properties.
‘The launderette will feature a clean, modern interior design, including a folding/worktop area, small customer seating, and a clearly defined self-service payment device.’
The applicant says the new launderette will be beneficial to Peel’s economy.
The planning statement adds: ‘By providing a practical and convenient local service, Peel’s Laundry Lounge will increase regular footfall on Michael Street, complementing nearby cafés, shops, and services.
‘Peel’s Laundry Lounge will be a modern, efficient, and community-focused facility, offering a valuable service to local residents and visitors, while enhancing the vitality and long-term sustainability of Peel’s town centre.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.