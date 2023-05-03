A wreath-laying event and memorial saw around 100 people commemorate 11 Polish pilots who died while stationed in the island during the second world war.
It comes one year after two memorial plaques were unveiled.
The plaques are in recognition of the two Polish squadrons that, for a time, were stationed at the former RAF base in Jurby.
These were 302 squadron, the first operational Polish fighter squadron to take part in the Battle of Britain, and 307 squadron – the only Polish night fighter squadron.
The event started at the memorial tablet at Douglas Town Hall Garden, with the service being led by Bishop of Sidor and Man Peter Eagles.
Attendees moved to the Garden of Remembrance at the Manx Aviation and Military Museum where the second memorial plaque is located.
There was a reception at the Barrovian Hall in King William’s College, where speeches were made as well as an exhibition displaying artefacts, information and a short film.
Bruce Kirkham, contingency commander and a member of the government’s war memorial preservation committee, said: ‘There was an international audience of military as well as political figures, local politicians and members of the Polish community in the island.’
Guests included Jane Poole-Wilson, Minister for Home Affairs, Juan Watterson, Speaker of the House of Keys, Diane Kelsey MLC, Russ Foster, chief constable, as well as the Consul General of the Republic of Poland in Manchester, Michael Mazurek and Consul Andrzej Szmidtke.
Mr Kirkham added: ‘The Polish pilots were well-integrated into the island during the second world war, so much so that we still have relatives of some of the Polish pilots on the Isle of Man.
‘Some of the pilots chose to settle here after the war and make a new life for themselves, 80 years on a strong connection between Poland and the Isle of Man remains.
‘We must never forget the sacrifice that so many people made and continue to make in our conflicts in the pursuit of peace and a well ordered society. Peace comes at a huge cost and surviving relatives suffer with the loss of their family members and loved ones.
‘Some people bare mental and physical scars from conflict and some pay the ultimate sacrifice so it is important to remember those that have served in combat and to commemorate and preserve their memory.’
The event was organised by Ranita Szymanska alongside the Polish Airman’s Association UK.
The event and plaques are in memory of Wladyslaw Henryk beller, Stanislaw Tadeusz Cielinski, Jan Kazimierz Gawlikowski, Bronislaw Krompiewski, Stanislaw Tadeusz Osmala, Zbigniew Pawlowski, Josef Piasecki, Stanislaw Pietniunas, Stanislaw Podobinski, Henryk Edmund Szope and Chester Smalczewski.