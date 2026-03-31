Welsh-language educator and digital content creator Stephen Rule visited the island recently to take part in a series of Manx language development events organised by Culture Vannin.
The visit formed part of Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of the Manx Language), an initiative aimed at promoting and supporting the use of Manx across the island.
Stephen, who has built an international audience through social media under the name ‘Doctor Cymraeg’, is known for creating content that encourages everyday use of minority languages.
During his time in the island, he shared his experience with learners, educators and language advocates, focusing on building confidence and increasing engagement.
Working alongside Manx language development officer Ruth Keggin Gell, Stephen contributed to a programme of events that included a practical workshop on creating digital content in Manx, a language-themed pub quiz, and professional development sessions for teachers.
The sessions for educators aimed to support those interested in incorporating Manx into the classroom, with guidance on resources and teaching approaches. As part of this initiative, a dedicated schools resource page was launched on the LearnManx website, providing materials for classroom use.
The visit also involved collaboration with Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh, which delivers Manx language education across the island’s schools.
Stephen participated in events with students, including an enrichment session at St Ninian’s Lower School and a larger gathering at Queen Elizabeth II High School, attended by around 80 secondary school pupils studying Manx.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘As an experienced Welsh language teacher, Stephen delivered an interactive and engaging session exploring the value of minority languages and the role that individuals and communities can play in supporting them.’
In addition to in-person events, Stephen and Ruth produced bilingual social media content highlighting connections between Manx and Welsh, with one video - exploring similarities between the two languages - attracting significant online attention and receiving close to half a million views.
The spokesperson added: ‘The weekend provided an opportunity for people involved with Manx at every level – from fledgling learners and curious teachers, to fluent speakers – to come together, exchange ideas and be inspired.’
Recently, Culture Vannin secured significant support from government agency Business Isle of Man’s domestic event fund to deliver a programme of keystone events celebrating Blein ny Gaelgey in the same style as the visit of Doctor Cymraeg.
Alongside promoting the language, the funding aims to generate increased footfall in towns and communities, providing economic benefits to local businesses.
The domestic event fund provides financial support of up to 80% of eligible costs for new events.
The scheme is intended to boost visitor spending and strengthen the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors in line with the island’s local economy strategy.
Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, said the funding marked an important milestone in delivering a historic year for the Manx language.
‘Support from the domestic event fund is enabling us, as a registered Manx charity, to contribute to this landmark year with a wide range of accessible events,’ she said.