A mainly dry and settled spell is forecast for the Isle of Man over the coming days, according to the Isle of Man Met Office - though some rain is expected to return early next week.
Friday (April 11) will be dry with long sunny spells and light winds, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities.
Saturday will remain mostly dry, but there’s a chance of rain arriving later in the evening and overnight.
Sunday brings a mix of sunshine and occasional showers, with similar conditions expected on Monday.
Rain is likely to become more persistent by Tuesday, with heavier spells possible at times. Temperatures will remain mild throughout the period, with no significant changes in conditions currently forecast.