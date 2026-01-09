Rob Callister MHK was one of three parliamentarians to serve as a member of the Election Observation Mission to observe the UK Overseas Territory’s general election last month.
The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association mission was carried out at the invitation of the Governor of the Falkland Islands, His Excellency Colin Martin-Reynolds and was the first time the Association had observed an election there.
Mr Callister was joined by Head of Mission Alun Davies from the Welsh Senedd, Akierra Missick from the Parliament of Turks and Caicos, electoral analysts Stefan Szwed and Vasil Vashchanka, and CPA British Islands and Mediterranean Region staff members Elinor Souch and Magdalene El Beleidi.
The Onchan MHK said: ‘Political members bring an element of experience and understanding to election observation missions, having gone through the election process many times.
‘These missions serve several functions, but their primary purpose is to strengthen democratic integrity and assess whether elections meet international standards. Observation missions also boost public confidence through impartial analysis, enhancing transparency and trust in the electoral process among voters and stakeholders.
‘Observers monitor all stages of the election from the legal framework and voter registration to campaign conduct, polling day, vote counting, and result tabulation. The mission also engages with electoral officials, political candidates, community representatives, and civil society groups to gain context and assess procedural integrity.
‘On a personal note, having grown up with vivid memories of watching the Falklands war unfold on BBC News in 1982, it was an absolute privilege to visit a place I never imagined I would see in my lifetime.’
The Falkland Islands holds a general election every four years.
All expenses of the trip were covered by the Falkland Islands, CPA UK and Mr Callister personally.
The final report by the CPA observation team will be published within three months.