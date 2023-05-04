A self-described ‘Yorkshire lass’, gardener and dog-lover, Michelle moved to the island in the late 90s, after training and working as a learning difficulties nurse in both the UK and Hong Kong.
Once on the island, Michelle continued working as a learning difficulties nurse for the Isle of Man Health Service, before moving on to a number of other positions in a variety of third-sector organisations including, most recently, as support co-ordinator for the Stroke Association IoM.
She continues to play an active role in stroke support as a member of the Manx Stroke Foundation board.
A spokesperson for Sight Matters said: ‘This range of experience and expertise make Michelle the ideal person to head up Sight Matter’s outreach, referral and inclusion services as social welfare and inclusion lead.
‘As Sight Matters’ membership continues to grow, the type and level of services we provide is changing.
‘Michelle, along with her team, is responsible for ensuring that Sight Matters’ is able to meet our members’ needs now and into the future.
‘Presently, she is focused on expanding the Younger Members’ Group, the Adult’s Group, our one-to-one outreach services and the lunch group, as well as overseeing and refining Sight Matters’ referrals process.
‘The number of people on the Isle of Man experiencing sight loss is growing, and it’s important that Sight Matters is both able to reach everyone in the island living with a visual impairment and able to meet their diverse needs.’
‘Michelle’s appointment is a crucial element of Sight Matters’ ongoing plans to support the Manx blind and visually impaired community.’
The former social and inclusion lead was Cathryn Bradley, who earlier this year became the chief executive officer at the charity.
Mrs Bradley said: ‘I am delighted, both personally and professionally, that Michelle has joined the team.
‘Her wealth of experience, knowledge and skills are a real asset to Sight Matters, as is her enthusiasm for the work we do and how she sees her role progressing.’
Michelle said: ‘I’m thrilled to join Sight Matters at such an exciting time, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.
‘I’m keen to continue my career in the Isle of Man’s vibrant third-sector, and I feel that this position will allow me to make a positive impact.’