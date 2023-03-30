Santon motorbike racer Mikey Evans held a fundraiser for his upcoming season and the Joey Dunlop Foundation at the weekend.
Mr Evans, an electrician by trade, has been racing for the past 10 years.
In 2016 he won the best newcomer in the Manx Grand Prix, and in the 2017 Manx Grand Prix he won both the Junior and Senior races.
He says that this year’s TT will cost him around £15,000, which includes entry fees, tyres and fuel.
The event raised £2,943, £441.45 of which went to the Joey Dunlop Foundation, a local charity that provides accommodation for visitors with disabilities.
Mr Evans said that he chose this charity as Joey Dunlop has always been a hero for him.
He said: ‘My dad actually raced against Joey Dunlop.
‘My dad passed away a few years ago and we gave a donation to the Joey Dunlop Foundation in his memory.
‘It was for me but I know that my dad would have liked that as well.’
The event, which took place over the weekend was held at Talk of the Town, the closest venue to the Grandstand.
There were around 80 people in attendance.
The evening of ‘Bikes, Beer and Banter’ saw Manx Radio’s Beth Davies and Christy DeHaven host a chat with trials ace Steve Colley and Chris Palmer alongside Mikey himself.
Following the chat, where Mikey’s bike and livery designs were revealed for the new season, there was a raffle and auction supported by a number of island businesses.
The evening was finished off with live music from AJ Maxwell.
Mr Evans said: ‘The evening went really well and I think everyone enjoyed themselves.
‘We raised some funds to go racing and for charity.
‘I would like to thank Talk of the Town, all of the local businesses that supported with raffle and auction prizes, as well as everybody who attended.’
As he gets ready for the TT Mr Evans is feeling ‘prepared but stressed and nervous’.
He said: ‘I am just trying to do as much racing as I can, get as much time on the bike as I possibly can and trying to be as fit and healthy as I can before TT.’
Mr Evans will be competing in the British Superstock class at Silverstone over the Easter Weekend with further events entered such as the North West 200.
You can follow his progress on Facebook at Michael Evans Racing.