'Domestic abuse is rarely a single incident. It is more often a pattern of behaviour that escalates over time.'
That was the message from Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson as frontline professionals from across the Isle of Man gathered for a conference aimed at strengthening the island's response to domestic abuse.
The Domestic Abuse Conference took place on June 29 and was organised by the Domestic Abuse Forum, bringing together representatives from government, statutory services and the third sector to share knowledge, improve partnership working and strengthen support for victims.
Chaired by Victim Support chief executive Lorna Trevethan, the forum is a working group of the Community Safety Partnership and coordinates multi-agency efforts to tackle domestic abuse across the island.
Opening the conference, Mrs Poole-Wilson thanked organisations for their continued commitment to supporting victims.
She said: 'Understanding the lived reality of abuse, particularly coercive and controlling behaviour, is essential if we are to respond effectively and proportionately.'
The event focused on helping frontline professionals recognise the signs of domestic abuse, better understand different forms of abuse - including coercive control and financial abuse - and strengthen awareness of how agencies work together to support victims.
Delegates took part in six workshops covering the work of the Isle of Man Constabulary's Protecting Vulnerable People Team, financial abuse and the support available to victims, coercive control and behaviour change programmes, education and children's safeguarding, the impact of addiction on families, and adult safeguarding, including elder abuse.
The sessions encouraged delegates from different organisations to share experiences, discuss practical challenges and develop a better understanding of the role each agency plays in identifying abuse and supporting victims at the earliest opportunity.
Mrs Poole-Wilson said that although the Isle of Man is widely regarded as a safe place to live, domestic abuse remains a complex and often hidden issue.
'Domestic abuse is rarely a single incident,' she said. 'It is more often a pattern of behaviour that escalates over time... the impact is deep and long-lasting, with consequences for both mental and physical health and enduring trauma.'
She said abuse can take many forms, including physical violence, emotional and psychological harm, and economic control.
The minister also highlighted measures introduced in recent years to strengthen legal protections for victims, including offences covering intimate image abuse and deepfakes, stronger harassment legislation, new offences relating to strangulation, and the Domestic Abuse Act, which introduced domestic abuse protection notices and orders.
'There is, of course, much more to do, but we are making progress, working in partnership with other stakeholders across Government and the third sector,' she said.
She encouraged delegates to build on the discussions throughout the day by continuing to share knowledge and strengthen the partnerships that underpin the island's response to domestic abuse.
The conference forms part of wider work to improve professional practice and ensure victims receive coordinated, timely and effective support, with organisers hoping the discussions will help strengthen collaboration between agencies long after the event has ended.