Traffic delays are expected in Ballasalla this week due to ongoing road works.
Temporary three-way traffic lights are in place at the Whitestone Roundabout, with a Department of Infrastructure patching team repairing an in-road access lid and undertaking carriageway patch repairs on Station Road.
The traffic lights are set to be in place during working hours until Friday, July 3.
A spokesperson from the DOI commented: ‘Delays are possible, so please consider alternative routes where this is practicable.’
Bus Vannin has also confirmed that the services 1, 1a, 2, 2A, 11, 11a, 12 and 12a are experiencing delays today (Monday, June 29).