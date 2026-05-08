The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that a recent rise in road traffic accidents across the island involved ‘very different’ circumstances.
Police, fire and ambulance crews have attended a number of serious incidents since the end of April, with the Constabulary confirming that ‘investigations are ongoing’ into both single-vehicle and multi-vehicle crashes.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Police have responded to a number of serious road traffic collisions recently, which have required road closures in order for each incident to be fully investigated.
‘The public are thanked for their patience and understanding during those closures.
‘With investigations ongoing, no further details will be released at this time. However, the circumstances of each are very different with no obvious patterns regarding the causes and demographic of those involved.
‘We will continue to provide road safety advice via our social media outlets and officers will continue to police the island’s roads with unmarked vehicles and high-visibility policing.’
The first incident took place on April 29, when a crash on Douglas Promenade early in the morning led to Central Promenade near the Palace Hotel and Casino being closed for several hours. Police established a cordon and reports suggested two vehicles were involved.
Later that day, the A18 Mountain Road was closed overnight after what police described as a ‘serious crash’ near Creg Ny Baa. It was later confirmed that a man had been airlifted to hospital.
A multi-vehicle collision then occurred on Cooil Road in Braddan on May 1, resulting in road closures near Fort North roundabout and B&Q.