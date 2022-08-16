Ministers to have another meeting before more cost of living support announced
The Chief Minister has said the Council of Ministers will need to have another meeting to discuss the cost of living before any more support can be announced.
This comes after ministers met today to talk through additional support to people and the economy in the face of growing cost of living pressures.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘I want to reassure the public and the business community that government is aware of the anxiety many are experiencing over the rising cost of living, especially concerns around energy price increases due this winter.
‘Government is making good progress on finalising a package of measures to support our people through the winter months and into 2023. There is however more work to be done.
‘The Council of Ministers will meet again on August 22 and I hope to announce our winter support package on August 25.’
’I have today written to the President of Tynwald on behalf of the Council of Ministers to request that he consider calling an extraordinary sitting of Tynwald on September 13.
‘This will enable Tynwald to discuss the cost of living pressures and for Government to set out its response.’
