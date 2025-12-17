The public preliminary meeting which sets out the timetable and process for the examination of the Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm application will be held on Tuesday March 3 next year
Tynwald last week approved an Order which allows the Council of Ministers to alter the original date of the meeting, which had been Monday January 19.
The preliminary meeting will set out the procedure for the examination.
Members of the public at the meeting can make representations about how an application for consent should be examined.
Further details about the meeting will be announced in due course.
The letter of formal notice will include the meeting agenda, an initial assessment of the principal issues and the process the examiners intend to follow.