Around 1,500 new jobs have been created in the Isle of Man over the last year.
And almost 100 new people arrived to live in the island in the first half of 2023.
The figures are revealed in the first report into an ambitious fifteen year project known as the government’s ‘Island Plan’ which is set to be discussed by Tynwald in the new year.
The highlights of the report produced by government look into renewable energy, population, new jobs, income for government and development plans.
In the new jobs section, it shows there were less than 300 registered job seekers in April, May and June of this year, as well as a 1,500 net new job increase from April 2022 to April 2023.
Elsewhere, it boasts that tax receipts increased by £40 million ahead of budget, with plans for increased government income by £75 million before 2026.
It reads that in October this year the government had supported 11 planning applications, including more than 800 houses, more than 300 jobs and more than 100 commercial units.
In the renewable energy section, it states more than 2,250 homes were supported by the energy efficiency scheme, with over £1.1 million paid to individuals to improve home energy efficiency.
Treasury Minister, Dr. Alex Allinson said: ‘We’re continuing to invest in a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man’.