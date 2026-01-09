There have been more than 500 complaints regarding Bus Vannin drivers in the last five years.
The vast majority relate to driving standards but complaints were also made about customer interaction and behaviour.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) provided details as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on the number of complaints regarding bus drivers.
The request also asked for details of any disciplinary action but the DOI said it does not hold such information.
In 2021 there were 89 complaints with 65 relating to driving standards, 20 for customer interaction and four for behaviour.
The number of complaints peaked in 2023 with 121 in total with 88 relating to driving standards, 25 for customer interaction and eight for behaviour.
In 2025 there were 102 complaints with 79 relating to driving standards, 20 for customer interaction and three for behaviour.