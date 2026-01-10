The Isle of Man Constabulary said officers and emergency services had taken several calls on Saturday morning relating to black ice on a number of routes.
Drivers are being urged to adjust their driving to suit the conditions and to take extra care when travelling.
Police confirmed that the Department of Infrastructure is aware of the situation and is currently out gritting roads across the Island.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys and to remain cautious, particularly on untreated or higher-level roads.