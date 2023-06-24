The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Starting mostly cloudy today, with mist in places and extensive hill fog, but the north will be brighter with sunny spells and as the day goes on sunshine will develop more widely.
Moderate or fresh southerly winds, with temperatures reaching a rather warm 21 Celsius.
Tonight will stay dry, then tomorrow, after a bright start, a spell of rain will arrive around the middle of the day, possibly heavy, but then clearing to scattered showers during the afternoon.
Fresh to strong southerly winds for a time tomorrow, the maximum temperature 20 Celsius.
Sunrise: 4.46am Today
Sunset: 9.56pm Today