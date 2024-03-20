This is the moment that fans gave the Queen a Royal round of applause outside Government House.
Her Majesty was visiting the Isle of Man today to officially confer city status on the capital, Douglas.
After a ceremony at city hall, she was later whisked-off to Government House in Onchan to meet with representatives from the island.
Armed forces representatives lined the driveway leading up to Government House in preparation for the Queen’s arrival.
A band, located on the front lawn of the building, started playing as Queen Camilla, escorted by the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man John Lorimer, made her way across the grounds.
During the visit, she met with a variety of representatives from across the community, including members of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), an organisation which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, Civil Defence, Manx Bluetits swimming club, military veterans, Captains of the Parish, and Isle of Man charities and organisations working in the fields of environmental protection and cancer care.
Some members of the crowd asked the Queen how her husband King Charles was following his recent cancer diagnosis.