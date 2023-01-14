The weather forecast from the Met Office:
The rain should clear by dawn to leave it mostly dry today with brighter intervals developing and only isolated showers.
Moderate to fresh westerly winds gradually increasing strong to gale force this afternoon and evening, giving gusts of 50 to 55mph across the island but possibly up to 60mph in a few more exposed locations later. Top temperature 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:31am Today
Sunset: 4:25pm Today
Outlook
Generally dry and bright on Sunday morning but scattered showers developing in the afternoon, turning wintry over the hills and possibly at lower levels later in the day. Highest temperature around 6°C but feeling colder in a fresh west to northwest wind.
Cold on Monday but mostly mostly fine; temperatures only about 4°C at best.