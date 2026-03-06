A motorist facing a retrial after his four-year jail sentence for death by dangerous driving was quashed on appeal has been granted bail.
Jackson Paul has been in custody ever since he was found guilty of the offence following a trial in February last year.
He successfully appealed against conviction in January and a retrial was ordered. At the hearing, Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC delivered the ruling alongside judges Pratt KC and Farrell KC.
Reporting restrictions mean the reasons for the decision to quash the conviction cannot be reported.
The death by dangerous driving offence is alleged to have been committed on February 25, 2024 at Harbour Road in Onchan, while Mr Paul was driving a BMW.
Jordan Thomas, aged 29, sustained fatal injuries following the incident and died a few days later in hospital.
During a short hearing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery last month, Deemster Graeme Cook set the date of the retrial for September 2 this year which will be conducted by Deemster Bernard Richmond.
However, the date is still subject to witness availability and could be changed.
In the meantime Paul, formerly of Palace Road, Douglas, has been granted a temporary advocate licence for a barrister to represent him at the trial.
Advocate Stephen Wood is currently representing Mr Paul and applied for bail on Friday at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The application was granted by Deemster Graeme Cook with a recognisance of £500 and on condition he resides at an address on the island not disclosed in open court, does not leave the island without the court’s consent, surrenders his passport and does not contact certain witnesses.