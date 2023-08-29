Mark William Kinley, aged 46, of Queen Margaret Road, Glen Vine, has denied speeding.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on May 1 at Peel Road in Crosby.
Mr Kinley opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He said that there was a temporary speed limit in place but that it only applied when work was being carried out.
Mr Kinley also said that no signage was in place.
The case was adjourned until September 21 while the issues raised are reviewed by the prosecution.
The defendant answered a summons so no bail was deemed necessary.