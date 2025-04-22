A teenager has had his R plate period extended by three months after admitting speeding.
Seventeen-year-old Lucas Brockbanks, of Ellenbrook Drive in Douglas, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, April 17.
The court heard that police were performing speed checks, when they clocked the teenager exceeding the speed limit while driving a BMW X1.
His R plate period had been due to end on April 25.
Magistrates fined him £300 for the speeding offence, and also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs, which will both be paid at a rate of £50 per month.
His licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.