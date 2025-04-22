A teenager has had his R plate period extended by three months after admitting speeding.

Seventeen-year-old Lucas Brockbanks, of Ellenbrook Drive in Douglas, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, April 17.

He admitted driving at 49mph in a 30mph zone at Bermahague Road in Onchan on February 9.

The court heard that police were performing speed checks, when they clocked the teenager exceeding the speed limit while driving a BMW X1.

His R plate period had been due to end on April 25.

Magistrates fined him £300 for the speeding offence, and also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs, which will both be paid at a rate of £50 per month.

His licence was also endorsed with four penalty points.