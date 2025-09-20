Manx Care has confirmed there will be temporary parking and access restrictions at Noble’s Hospital later this month as work begins to replace the MRI scanner.
A mobile scanner is being brought in to maintain services during the project, which runs from September 23 to December 31.
On the evening of Tuesday, September 23, the parking and drop-off area outside the Greeba entrance on the ground floor of the West Wing will be closed to prepare for the scanner’s delivery.
The mobile unit will remain in place until the end of the year. The surrounding area, including the motorcycle parking bays, will stay restricted for safety reasons and to allow patient transfers and clear access to the fire escape from Ward 1.
Manx Care said the Greeba entrance would remain open throughout the project.
Further restrictions will come into effect near the Diabetic Centre and Oak House. On Saturday, September 27, barriers will be put in place to block off part of the staff car park. From Monday, September 29, the area will be fully closed until December 31 to support the work.
Manx Care added that unaffected parking spaces and pedestrian access to the hospital and Diabetic Centre would be maintained.
The radiology department may also see minor disruption from September 25 to December 31, though services are expected to continue with minimal impact.
A spokesperson said: ‘We appreciate your co-operation and understanding during this essential upgrade. Estates and Manx Care apologise for any inconvenience caused.’