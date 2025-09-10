In a response to a Freedom of Information request, the healthcare organisation revealed £578,219 has been handed out due to issues of clinical negligence from April 1 to August 31.
Following another Freedom of Information request submitted in April, Manx Care revealed that £4,604,072 had been paid out in compensation in 2024/25.
In 2023/24, £1,753,897 was paid out while in 20222/23, the amount was £818,633. In 2021/22 the compensation paid amounted to £1,512,225. That mean the total paid in compensation up until March this year stood at £8,688,827.
The sum handed out between April and August this year takes the amount of compensation paid out to more than £9m since Manx Care came was established.
Manx Care also revealed that between 2020 and March 26, 2025 a total of 32 clinical negligence cases had been recorded. As of March 2025, nine had been settled with an award paid, 15 in progress, three discontinued and five closed due to no contact with claimant or the time limitation exceeded.
Manx Care has also forked out nearly £1m in legal fees and almost £500,000 in other professional fees.
In the latest freedom of Information request, there is no indication how many claims have been made or any breakdown of legal costs.
The figures come at a time when the Manx Care budget is stretched with a projected year-end overspend of £5.76m.
Last month, a leaked internal email from Manx Care management warned that elective theatre sessions will need to be reduced from 25 to 20 per week starting this November if urgent savings aren’t found.