A campaigning mother has welcomed the news that an opt-out system for organ donation will come into force on January 1 next year.
It is named in memory of Daniel Boyde who lost his life at the age of 15 after sustaining catastrophic head injuries in a road accident near Ramsey in 2007.
His parents agreed to donate Daniel’s organs, a decision which ultimately saved the lives of four people.
Daniel’s mum Diane Taylor, of Ramsey, went on to set up Organ Donation Isle of Man in memory of the teenager - and has been campaigning ever since for an opt-out system of organ donation.
She said: ‘It was amazing to hear the legislation read out and each one unanimously voted in by the Tynwald members. It’s taken an understandably long time to get here but none of that matters now, Daniel’s law will commence on January 1, 2026.
‘The choice remains yours to make - would you like to help someone after your death? You decide. Talk to your nearest and dearest so they can honour your final wishes whatever you decide. Finally register your decision on the national organ donor register www.organdonation.nhs.uk.
‘For those waiting for a life-saving transplant not only here but across the British Isles, Ireland and the Channel Islands there’s now more hope that their call might come.
‘You are far more likely to need a lifesaving transplant than ever die in circumstances that you could donate your organs. We would all hope that an organ was available to us or our loved one but sadly that is not guaranteed, and everyday people die including young babies and children.’
She added: ‘Daniel’s dad, myself, Gemma and James are incredibly proud that the law is named after him. It’s a wonderful legacy for a young man who would do anything for anyone.
‘We would like to thank everyone who has been involved especially Martyn Perkins (former MHK for Garff) who originally raised this as a Private Member’s Bill several years ago and has been heavily involved in all we have done since then.’
The new opt-out law means that adults over 18 who have not opted out of being an organ donor, and are not in an excluded group, will be presumed to consent to organ donation upon their death.
Despite the transition to an opt-out system, individuals will still be encouraged to register or update their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, which will continue to be consulted if organ donation is being considered.
A public awareness campaign will launch in the summer 2025 to help residents understand and prepare for the switch to ‘opt out’.
Since Royal Assent was granted in 2021, officers from Public Health have been undertaking preparatory work to introduce the new processes and systems necessary to support the opt-out process and the new regulatory requirements.
A similar opt-out system was introduced in Wales in 2018, Jersey and Scotland in 2019, England in 2020, and Guernsey and Northern Ireland in 2023.
Director of Public Health, Dr Matt Tyrer, said: ‘Organ donation is a choice, and families are always involved if there is the option of donation taking place. It is now, and will continue to be, an individual’s choice whether they want to register as an organ donor or to opt out. ‘
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford said: ‘Public Health will continue to collaborate closely with local media, Manx Care, community groups, charities, and the general public to ensure a wide understanding of the opt-out system.
‘An awareness campaign will be launched. Special efforts will focus on engaging key groups, including religious communities and older residents, to ensure inclusivity.’
Organ donation decisions can be made or updated via the NHS Organ Donor Register website, through the NHS app or by calling the Organ Donor Helpline on 0300 123 23 23.