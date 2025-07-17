The Cabinet Office Minister says government should be quicker at correcting ‘misinformation’.
Plans to introduce a ‘rapid rebuttal/fact check function’ to be called Manx Verify are included as a ‘smart objective’ in the Cabinet Office’s latest department plan.
But it prompted backbencher Lawrie Hooper to remark during a Tynwald debate on the department plan: ‘Given one of the biggest sources of misinformation and spin is the Isle of Man Government itself will this team be fact checking everything the government puts out at well?’
According to the plan, the fact checking team is due to be put together by July 31.
A scoping paper to consider operational format and resource requirements is being drawn up. Recruitment has been approved and is ‘in train’, the document states.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford replied: ‘I think we’ve got a long way to go before are the biggest spin machine on the planet, an awful long way to go before that.
‘But this is about ensuring that what is out there in public is accurate. Some of the feedback I’m getting from members in this court is a frustration that government isn’t quick enough to correct the record at some of the things that go out.
‘We spoke about some of this during the immigration debate that things aren’t corrected quick enough and take hold in the public psyche.
‘That’s what it’s about - it’s about ensuring that the facts are actually out there.
‘It is the ability to correct things because in the modern world once something’s posted it doesn’t take long before people move on to the next thing. And if you correct it a day later, two days later, the world has moved on and that’s there. So we need to be getting better at responding in real time.’
Tynwald voted unanimously to receive the Cabinet Office’s department plan.