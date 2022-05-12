Music at 1886 over TT: ‘If we’re going to do it,we’ll do it right!’

After two years of quiet roads and no racing, everyone expected that this year’s TT, when it eventually returned, to be far bigger than normal.

However, I don’t think anyone could have guessed that something this big could come along.

Thousands upon thousands of music fans are expected to converge on Villiers Square, in Douglas, where the Big [email protected] will host concerts performed by some of the biggest names in music.

Supported by a vast number of local bands, pop star Jessie J will open the music on Sunday, May 29, followed by Scots rockers Primal Scream on Monday, 30.

Iron Maiden tribute act Ed Force one will head an evening of local entertainment, also featuring Ocean’s Avenue and Switch on the Tuesday, before the solo singing sensation Rag ‘n’ Bone Man will perform an already-sold out show on Wednesday.

Thursday will see a more laid back night from award-winning singer songwriter James Bay before another big night of top, local music courtesy of the mighty Buncha Skankers, supported by Klever Shirts, Fuzion, The Getaways and Penthouse Dive, taking place on the Friday.

Legendary two-tone ska boys Madness officially kick off TT week properly on the Saturday night of race week, and Mad Sunday will see a mammoth night of music, with the Fun Lovin’ Criminals kicking things off, followed by Formula One legend Eddie Jordan and his band the Robbers and the newly-rechristened ‘Boomtown Longtails’, with Bob Geldof happily agreeing to drop the ‘R.A.T’ from the famous band’s name for one night only.

Eddie Jordan returns for another crack on the Monday, backed by DJ Fast, singer with Fun Lovin’ Criminals, along with local Thin Lizzy cover band Bad Reputation.

Another night of local cover bands feature on the Tuesday, with Status Quo aficionados Frantic4Quo warming the crowd up for the reformed AC/DC tribute group Little Bit O Rosie, before the chart topper Becky Hill makes a quick return to the island on the Wednesday.

Pop and soul legends Nile Rogers and CHIC will bring the funk to the TT crowd on Thursday, and the fortnight-long fest will come to a thunderous close with a boisterous set from The Darkness, making their long-awaited return to the TT fortnight.

There still remains the possibility that more acts will be announced for the Saturday and Sunday after TT week.

Before the music kicks off during practice week, the Villiers Square will be transformed into an unofficial Liverpool FC fanzone for the Champions League final, on Saturday, May 28, with none other than reds legend John Barnes himself hosting the night. Word has it, he may even break out the Anfield rap.

With each afternoon and evening featuring more local bands, the organiser estimates there are more than 135 acts taking to the huge stage over the fortnight.

James Thompson, owner of the 1886 Bar and the driving force behind the Big Stage, said he wanted to create something huge for TT week in the island’s capital.

‘I thought that the island needed a good, major event through TT week and, that, if you were going to do it, you might as well do it right,’ said James.

‘We went for as many bands as we could, as we’d spent more than £200,000 on the stage and, when you do that, you may as well use it more than one or two nights.

‘We had bands in mind that we wanted to book, and then we started to get offers from bands who had heard about it and wanted to be part of it.

‘As for the size of the event, it was a case of “build it and they will come”. That was our attitude.

‘I think we’ll have some amazing nights here and ticket sales so far have been really great.’