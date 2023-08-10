The Kirk Michael Methodist Chapel is hosting the Michael Mini Music Festival this month
Tonight (Thursday, August 10_ at 7.30pm it has the Kirk Michael Chamber Orchestra with guest soloist Gareth Moore (organ).
There will also be solos from Andrew Cole (oboe) and Sam Hills-Field (cello).
The programme includes a couple of organ concertos plus music by Mozart and Zipoli's Elevazione.
Then on Tuesday, August 15, at 7.30pm the Burnbrae Ensemble will entertain for an evening of Baroque music for recorders, flute and strings.
The programme includes music by Telemann, Corelli and Vivaldi.