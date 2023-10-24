Including my training, I spent thirty-seven years as an anaesthetist, and during that time I have seen many patients having ‘end-of-life’ care; – on the wards, in the ICU and I was occasionally asked if I could become involved in the care of patients in the hospice, when the more 'conventional approach’ to pain management had not been successful. There have been many patients I have been involved with over the years when I felt strongly that we failed to give them adequate end-of-life care.