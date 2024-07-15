Roughly 70 people gathered in Port St Mary on Saturday for the naming ceremony of a new D-Class lifeboat donated to the RNLI.
The new lifeboat has been named after a man from Wales, Frank Martin, after his wife Margery submitted a ‘legacy payment’ to name the vessel in his honour.
The D-Class lifeboat D-873 ‘Frank Martin’ cost £80,000, which was paid for by Margery.
Saturday’s ceremony began with a speech from the former Chief Minister and current president of the Lifeboat Management Group, Sir Miles Walker.
Juan Watterson, Speaker for the House of Keys, represented Margery and officially ‘handed over’ the lifeboat to vice-president of the RNLI Robin Middleton.
Lifeboat operations manager at Port St Mary RNLI, Mike Teare, then provided a speech, which was followed by a few words from Reverend Colin Barry as part of the ‘Service of Dedication’.
The Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey school choir, led and composed by Adele Parsons, then performed ‘The Lifeboat Song’.
To close the ceremony, the RNLI’s Mike Keggin poured Fynoderee gin on the bow of the boat and it was officially named.