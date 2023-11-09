'Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose' is now available to watch in the UK on streaming service Amazon Prime.
Free to watch for Prime members, the film is based on the legendary Manx tale of Gef the talking mongoose from Dalby.
The film, which stars popular actors Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver and Christopher Lloyd, follows paranormal psychologist Dr Nandor Fodor (Pegg) who investigates a Manx family's claim that a talking mongoose lives in their barn in the 1930s.
Renowned British author Neil Gaiman, who is most recently known for his work as the writer of the Amazon Prime series 'Good Omens', voices Gef the mongoose in the film.
The legend of Gef is one of the most popular local tales in the Isle of Man, with the Irving family in the 1930s being convinced they had a creature that could communicate.
Later known as the 'Dalby Spook', it has now been made into a Hollywood film.
Filmed mostly in Yorkshire, the movie was released to United States cinemas in early September and has received mixed reviews from critics.
Certain critics have labelled the movie as ‘peculiar’ and ‘unsatisfactory’, while others have described it as a ‘quirky movie’ with an ‘interesting storyline and concept'.
Popular film review website 'Rotten Tomatoes' has the film rated at 47%, with an improved audience score of 71%. The 'International Movie Database' (IMDB) has the film rated as a 5.3 out of 10.