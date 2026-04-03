The Manx government’s current portfolio comprises more than 1,800 land and property assets with a total value of £1.37bn.
A Treasury report to this month’s Tynwald sitting says this situation is no longer sustainable, particularly in the context of the current drive towards greater efficiency across government.
It says the current system results in ‘reactive decision-making, inconsistent standards, duplication of effort, and missed opportunities for efficiency’.
The report, with the title ‘One Government Estate’, recommends establishing a statutory board to ‘consolidate ownership and provide professional, strategic management of all government land and property assets’.
It says: ‘While no single reform can address every challenge, the creation of a Statutory Board is a necessary step if government is to manage its £1.37bn estate efficiently, transparently, and in the long-term interests of the island.’
This delivered important early improvements, acknowledges the Treasury report, by professionalising estate functions, improving data visibility, and reducing reliance on rented accommodation.
But it was not designed to provide strategic, whole-estate leadership.
‘As a result, government lacks a unified, accountable approach to managing its land and property portfolio,’ say the report.
‘This weakens its ability to safeguard asset condition, plan strategically, reduce costs, and clearly demonstrate value for money to Tynwald and the public.’
It says the proposed board would represent a ‘pragmatic and proportionate evolution of existing arrangements’.
The report said it would create a single point of accountability, enable a coherent long-term asset strategy aligned with national priorities, and allow departments to focus on their core statutory responsibilities.