A new Captain of the Parish has been announced in Bride.
Government House has confirmed that John Teare, who runs Ballavir Farm in Bride, will take up the post in the coming weeks.
He will also be sworn in to the role at a special ceremony at Government House, as is tradition with all new Captains across the island.
Previous Captain, William Christian, stepped down from the role back in February after 43 years.
Mr Christian was sworn in in 1981 after succeeding his father, serving with commitment and dedication up until this year.
The position of Captain of the Parish is an ancient Manx tradition, with holders acting as representatives of the Crown in their respective parishes.