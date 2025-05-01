Tributes have been paid following the death of Kevin Quirk, a founding trustee of the Joey Dunlop Foundation and a key figure in the development of the charity’s work.
The foundation confirmed Mr Quirk’s passing in a statement issued this week, describing him as the ‘driving force’ behind the charity from its earliest days through to the successful completion of its flagship project, the accessible apartments at Braddan Bridge House.
Mr Quirk’s commitment to the foundation was described as “truly admirable”, with the charity highlighting the substantial time and energy he dedicated to ensuring its goals were achieved.
In a statement, the Joey Dunlop Foundation said: ‘JDF are saddened to learn of the passing of founder Trustee, Kevin Quirk.
‘Kevin was the main driving force of the charity from its inception through to the completion of the accessible apartments at Braddan Bridge House.
‘The amount of time Kevin spent ensuring the Charity achieved its goal was truly admirable.
‘Kevin unfortunately had to battle with ill health for many years following his departure from the Foundation.
Mr Quirk played a pivotal role in the creation and direction of the Joey Dunlop Foundation, which was established in memory of the legendary motorcycle racer.
The charity’s mission has focused on providing accessible holiday accommodation for individuals with disabilities and their families visiting the Isle of Man — particularly during the annual TT and Festival of Motorcycling.
Thanks in large part to Mr Quirk’s dedication, Braddan Bridge House opened in 2010 and has since provided a much-valued place to stay for hundreds of guests with specific accessibility needs.
The facility has become a cornerstone of the foundation’s work and a testament to his vision and persistence.
While Mr Quirk stepped down from the foundation some years ago due to ill health, his legacy remains deeply embedded in its achievements.