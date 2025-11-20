Government House has received a new defibrillator from island charity Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation following a review of its existing equipment.
After staff sought advice about their current device, it was determined that the machine was outdated and required replacement, with a new unit recently being presented to the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
A spokesperson from charity said: ‘With more than 5,000 visitors to Government House each year, it’s vital that the machine can be relied on should an incident occur.
‘This machine will be registered as a private machine, meaning the control room will be aware of its whereabouts if required at any point within the grounds.
‘Government House staff will carry out routine checks and maintenance to ensure the equipment remains operational.’