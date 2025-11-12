MannBenham Advocates has launched a new initiative aimed at making legal advice more accessible to local residents, with the introduction of free family law drop-in afternoons at its Douglas office.
The monthly sessions offer confidential and no-obligation guidance for individuals and families seeking help with a range of family-related legal matters, including separation, divorce, child arrangements, co-parenting issues, and financial or property concerns.
The move forms part of MannBenham’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Isle of Man community by breaking down barriers that often prevent people from seeking legal advice.
According to the firm, many people hesitate to contact a lawyer because of worries about cost, commitment, or formality. The drop-in afternoons aim to remove those concerns by providing a friendly, approachable setting where anyone can stop by for professional advice without needing an appointment.
Emma Ratcliffe, a senior advocate from MannBenham’s family law team with more than 25 years’ experience, said: ‘Our goal is to make legal guidance feel accessible, human, and practical.
‘Family issues can be emotionally complex and stressful, but sometimes a short, informal conversation can give people the clarity they need about their rights and next steps.’
Visitors will have the opportunity to speak directly with one of MannBenham’s experienced family law advocates, who will provide tailored advice in a relaxed and confidential environment.
The sessions are particularly suited to those short on time - for instance, individuals stopping by during their lunch break or between errands.
Jade Bradley, who was called to the bar this month, added: ‘We want to offer a space where people can talk freely, knowing they’ll be listened to and supported.’
The first drop-in afternoon takes place on Tuesday, November 25, from midday to 3pm at 10-12 Victoria Street.