A new electric bus is being trialled by Bus Vannin over the coming weeks.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) had previously toyed with the idea of electric buses and trialled such vehicles during TT in 2023.
But Bus Vannin is now trialling them again with a smaller 25-seater vehicle.
Posting on social media, the company said: ‘The new Alexander Dennis Enviro 100 will be stretching its legs in service across the Isle of Man as part of the DoI’s continued evaluation of alternative fuel options and zero exhaust emissions.
‘It’s time here “in-service” will be spent analysing how our terrain affects the battery technology available within this type of vehicle.
‘The ability to test technologies like this is an important step for the Bus Vannin team in terms of gathering information to support the future direction of public transport on the Isle of Man.’