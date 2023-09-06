Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose has been released in cinemas in the United States, so far receiving a mixed blend of reviews.
With Simon Peg starring as the protagonist, the film is set in Dalby and is based on the Manx legend, Gef the Mongoose.
The film, which was filmed around the Leeds area, has recently premiered in cinemas across the United States but will only be available to British audiences at the end of the year on the streaming service Amazon Prime.
Whilst some critics have labelled the movie as ‘peculiar’ and ‘unsatisfactory’, others have described it as a ‘quirky movie’ with an ‘interesting storyline and concept’.