A trailer for the upcoming film about the famous tale of Gef the talking mongoose has been released.
Actor Simon Pegg stars in the film based on the story of the alleged talking mongoose which was claimed to inhabit a farmhouse owned by the Irving family in Dalby.
However, despite the film being based at Dalby mountain in the Isle of Man, it is filmed in Yorkshire.
It is set to premiere next week before going on general release in September.
The legend of Gef is one of the most popular local tales in the Isle of Man, with the Irving family in the 1930s being convinced they had a creature that could communicate.
Later known as the Dalby Spook, it has now been made into a Hollywood film.
The full name of the film, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, tells the story of psychic investigator Nandor Fodor, played by Simon Pegg, coming to the island to investigate whether the mongoose really can talk.
It also features Minnie Driver as Nandor’s friend Anne, and Christopher Lloyd as fellow investigator Dr. Happy Price.
Neil Gaiman, the English author of short fiction novels, is the voice of Gef the Mongoose in the film.
Our very own Gef the Mongoose was not happy with the film.
Writing on gef.im he said: ‘The trailer for Simon Pegg’s latest film Nandor Fodor & The Talking Mongoose has been released.
‘You thought I’d be excited? Well no, I’m not!
‘He didn’t come to see me, he didn’t answer my letters about signing my Hot Fuzz poster and he talks in this trailer as if I don’t exist.
‘Never has a mongoose been more upset.
‘Mr Pegg, if he even exists, didn’t visit our beloved island for this film, he certainly never visited Dalby, instead he filmed in and around Yorkshire! Can you imagine!
‘I exist, I bring you somewhat questionable news everyday, I lived with the Irvings and spoke to their friends. Now tell me this, have any of you ever seen this “Mr Pegg” in real life? No, because he doesn’t exist!
‘I would implore my legions of fans to go and see this “film” only for the purpose of pointing out the factual inaccuracies to your fellow cinema goers.
‘Good day!’