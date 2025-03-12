A new survey has been launched by the Isle of Man Government’s Destination First Board to gather residents' thoughts on life in the island.
The 'Resident Sentiment Survey' aims to collect feedback on aspects such as service culture, infrastructure, and overall satisfaction with living in the Isle of Man.
The survey, which marks the first of its kind, is part of an ongoing effort by the Destination First Board to enhance life for both residents and visitors.
The board, recently formed with the support of Tynwald, brings together public and private sector stakeholders, including government departments, local authorities and public champions.
Government say the survey focuses on three key areas: service culture, infrastructure and overall satisfaction.
It aims to explore residents’ perceptions of customer service across various sectors, including retail, hospitality and public services.
Additionally, it seeks feedback on the state of the island’s transport networks, public amenities, and overall infrastructure, while also gauging general satisfaction with living in the Isle of Man, including factors like safety, accessibility, and the quality of local services.
Ranald Caldwell, chair of the Destination First board, said: ‘We believe that understanding the thoughts and experiences of our residents is crucial in shaping the future of the Isle of Man.
‘By gathering detailed insights from those who live here, we can ensure the island continues to evolve in a way that meets the needs and expectations of those that call the Isle of Man home.
‘We encourage all Isle of Man residents to take part and share their thoughts.
‘Together, we can work towards creating a sustainable and thriving destination for both residents and visitors alike.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, a member of the board and political representative for Visit Isle of Man, highlighted the collaborative nature of the initiative.
She said: ‘The Destination First Board promises to be a collaboration of stakeholders only seen in dreams between Isle of Man Government, local authorities and the great Manx community.
‘It is aimed at driving a cultural shift in how we present and enhance the Isle of Man for both residents and visitors.
‘While we have gathered valuable insights from local government and public authorities, we recognise that the voice of our residents is essential.
‘This is your opportunity to share your perspectives, raise concerns and help shape the future of your Island. We want to hear from you.’
The survey takes approximately 15-20 minutes to complete and will remain open until April 30.
This initiative is the first step in what is expected to become an annual survey, allowing the island’s government to track progress over time and improve service delivery.
What do you think about this new survey? Is there important issues government need to address on the Isle of Man? Share your views with our readers.
