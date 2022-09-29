Subscribe newsletter
The island’s leading pride and LGBTQ+ focussed charity is to wind up as directors say that the time is right for ‘new ideas’.
Isle of Pride, which has been running since 2019 and ran the island’s first two major pride events, will be dissolved with directors stating a hope for future endeavours ‘steered by the LGBTQIA+ community.’
The charity said: ‘Our decision comes after having delivered two successful Pride festivals and supported Youth Pride, along with diversity and inclusion educational and training sessions in the workplace, schools and healthcare settings.
‘We are also proud to have contributed to advancing acceptance, respect and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Isle of Man.
‘The Pride festivals have not only been causes for celebration but have also helped to open conversations and debate, and encourage free expression.
‘All of which is thanks to the vision and hard work of our volunteers, the generosity of our sponsors and overwhelming support from the people of the Isle of Man.’
However, a group including James Cherry, who was involved with Isle of Pride, is setting out on continuing the work of ‘promoting pride and inclusion’ with a new charity.
Mr Cherry invited those who have an interest in joining the attempt to set up the new organisation to contact him to discuss the matter.
He said the end of Isle of Pride can be seen as ‘the closure of a chapter and start of a new chapter’.
This year’s Pride festival saw the charity come under criticism from some members of the community for the inclusion and promotion of uniformed police offers at the event, culminating in a protest by two of the main stage performers.
The protest by drag artists Fenella Beach and Nona Binary consisted of signs stating ‘No pride in policing’ and ‘No cops at pride’. The charity later distanced itself from the message saying: ‘Exclusion of the police or aggressive behaviour towards police officers is not the way to heal and learn.’
Despite the winding up of the charity, the directors expressed an interest in supporting the cause going forward, they said: ‘Isle of Pride will always hold a special place in our hearts and minds. Our experience of serving as directors of Isle of Pride has not only been rewarding but also, on occasions, truly humbling.
‘Although we are winding up Isle of Pride, the directors have expressed their desire, as individuals, to continue to support the campaigns for change, and we will always be willing to share our experiences and lessons learned with those who might choose to follow and work towards greater dignity, fairness and respect for the LGBTQIA+ community in our island.’
A message at this year’s pride event from Manx actor Joe Locke prompted the government to commit to updating its policy banning gay and bisexual men from donating blood after years of delays.